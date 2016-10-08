Comcast customers react to billing changes

Comcast customers in Oregon will soon see a change to their internet bill that could drive up their monthly fee based on how much they surf, stream or post.

The company sent out a notice on Friday informing customers that their home internet business model would be changing and that plans won't automatically include unlimited data.

Home users' internet access will now be capped much like wireless data plans, with charges being added if a customer uses more data than allowed. Comcast internet plans will include one terabyte of data each month, with a $10 charge for every 50 gigabytes of overage, up to $200 in total.

The company is also offering a new $50 unlimited data option, though that fee would be in addition to subscribers’ current fees.

"I'm not a fan of it because some months we are over that data cap and sometimes we are under it," Comcast customer Ryan Dietrich of Springfield said. "We use it for a lot of gaming, streaming videos and my fiancé is a professional photographer, so she uploads a lot of photos that are high resolution."

Dietrich is one of the less than one percent of customers that Comcast says uses more than a terabyte of data on a monthly basis.

Josh Dawson with Computer renaissance in Beaverton isn't a fan of the changes, but he said he thinks most customers won't see an impact.

"It's going to be large families, or heavy gamers and those that do a lot of P2P file transfers," Dawson said.

The new data limits go into effect for customers on November 1.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.