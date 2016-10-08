Drivers, TriMet passengers to see delays from Portland Marathon Sunday

Thousands of runners will be in the streets Sunday for the annual Portland Marathon.

The marathon will impact several bridges in the area including the Saint Johns, Broadway, Burnside, and Morrison. The bridges will all be open partially to traffic during the race.

The marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. at Southwest 4th Avenue and Taylor. The closures of roads and bridges in Portland are expected to last until around 3:00 p.m.

TriMet will also be impacted by the race, with many bus lines in the downtown Portland area affected by the event.

It will also impact the MAX lines as runners cross over the tracks.

TriMet advises riders to check TriMet.org for any delay information or for a list of which bus lines are disrupted by the marathon.