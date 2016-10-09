Young cancer survivor kicks cancer during Light the Night walk - KPTV - FOX 12

Young cancer survivor kicks cancer during Light the Night walk

Keira and her mom Melisa. (KPTV) Keira and her mom Melisa. (KPTV)
As seven-year-old Keira Cook sits on her mother’s lap, she’s asked what she did with cancer.

Keira said she’s a fighter and “kicked cancer in the butt.” Melisa Cook’s young warrior was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2015 but doctors recently told the family that Keira is in remission.

Keira is one of the honored heroes at the local Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s yearly Light the Night walk, a fundraiser to find a cure for blood cancers.

“No other parent has to hear the words I heard,” Melisa said. “That your child has cancer.”

During an interview with Fox 12, Melisa’s eyes filled with tears as she remembers the challenges of what her family endured the past year. Quickly and with a smile tells her mom to not cry.

Melissa said Keira has been “one of the lucky ones,” because she’s handled chemotherapy treatment well and without too many hiccups.

“We thank God everyday for that. It’s a huge blessing,” Melisa said.

Their goal is to help other families find better treatments so they don’t have negative reactions and difficulties to chemo treatments.

As of Saturday night, the organization has reached 61% of their overall goal of $600,000.

