Homeowners prepare for expected heavy rainfall Sunday

Homeowners in Southwest Portland are preparing Saturday for heavy rains. Fox 12 meteorologists report so far this year, there’s been 12.5 inches of rain. Come Sunday, there could be a quarter of that within 12-18 hours.

Gary Liberman said he’s already cleared the leaves out of the gutters after experiencing minor flooding at his home in the spring. “When it started raining, the gutters overflowed,” Liberman said.

A spokesperson for the City of Portland reports it is monitoring the situation and will call in extra crews if necessary.

“Portlanders can help out by clearing any leaves off off storm drains in advance of the front coming through,” wrote the spokesperson.

In Jon Molenkamp’s southwest Portland neighborhood storm drains tend to get plugged.

“The big drains you see along the street,” Molenkamp said. “Gets full of big leaves and maple. The water runs down the hill and causes a huge mess.”

The city wrote on its website they have sand and sandbags available to help residents and business owners prepare for a flood emergency.

Fox 12 meteorologists add there’s a possibility of localized amounts of five-inches of rain in higher terrain of the north coast and north cascade ranges. They add heavy rainfall could cause urban and small stream flooding.

