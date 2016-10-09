Oregon State beats California 47-44 in overtime

Quarterback Darrel Garretson ran 16 yards for a touchdown in overtime and Oregon State ended a 12-game Pac-12 Conference losing streak, beating California 47-44 on Saturday night.

Garretson's game-winning run came after Oregon State (2-3, 1-1) blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead and trailed briefly in overtime.

Ryan Nall ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Oregon State but left the game early in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. Garretson rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and completed 13 of 24 passes for 85 yards.

Oregon State ran for 474 yards, a school record against a Pac-12 opponent. The Beavers had a season-high 559 yards.

Davis Webb threw for 113 yards, well under his season average of 428.6 passing yards, for California (3-3, 1-2). Khalfani Muhammad ran for 165 yards and a touchdown while Tre Watson had 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Nall ripped off runs of 80 and 62 yards during the third quarter as Oregon State increased its lead to 34-17. Artavis Pierce scored on a 2-yard run with 10:35 left in the game to put the Beavers in front 41-24 when it began to unravel.

California trimmed the deficit to 41-38 with 2:41 left and Matt Anderson's 29-yard field goal with five seconds remaining sent the game into overtime.

THE TAKEAWAY

CALIFORNIA: The Bears lost their seventh consecutive road game, and it won't look pretty on video next week. The Pac-12's worst rushing defense continued to struggle, giving up an average run of 10.1 yards to Oregon State.

OREGON STATE: The Beavers rank No. 100 or lower in rushing, passing and total offense nationally, but didn't look the part in the first half when they scored on their first three drives. Led by the bruising runs of Nall, Oregon State also scored on its first four drives of the second half.

UP NEXT

CALIFORNIA: The Bears get a bye next week as they prep for a Friday, Oct. 21 home game against Oregon, a wounded opponent on a four-game losing streak.

OREGON STATE: The Beavers remain in Corvallis and cap a two-game home stand against Utah next Saturday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.