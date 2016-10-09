Police investigate suspicious death in Gresham

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Gresham early Sunday morning.

Gresham Police responded at around 4:30 a.m. to Northeast 183rd Avenue near Multnomah Street. A neighbor called 911 reporting she found a man and thought he had been assaulted.

The man, approximately 20-years-old, lost consciousness and died a short time later.

The Major Crimes team is investigating, with the help of Gresham Police, Fairview Police, Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham Police.

