Police respond to robbery in NE Portland

Portland Police is investigating a robbery at Joseph’s Deli and Lottery early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the business on Northeast Halsey Street just before 1:45 a.m.

An employee said he was in his car ready to leave, when the suspect approached him, showed a handgun, and ordered him back inside.

Once inside, the suspect learned that no cash was accessible in the safe so the suspect left without incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a bandana over his face and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he left the area in a light-colored newer sedan.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

