Woodlawn pharmacy robbed, drugs and money stolen

Portland police responded to a report of a robbery at the Woodlawn neighborhood pharmacy Saturday afternoon where witnesses say the suspect took money and narcotics.

Officers responded to the Walgreen’s location at 6116 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard at 5:17 p.m. where employees said the suspect had approached the pharmacy counter, jumped over to the other side and told the pharmacist he had a gun.

According to police, the suspect stole several bottles of narcotics and cash from the till, then ran out of the store.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. Witnesses also said he was wearing dark clothing, and officers note that no employees actually saw the suspect show a gun.

Police canvased the area but could not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

Officers ask that anyone with information relevant to the case please call 503-823-0405.

