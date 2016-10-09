Police: Driver sideswiped patrol car, then tried to switch places with passenger

Portland police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after they said she sideswiped a patrol car and attempted to claim another passenger in her vehicle had been driving.

A sergeant with the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct was driving a marked patrol vehicle on Northeast Sandy Boulevard near 82nd Avenue when the driver’s car sideswiped him and continued heading west.

The officer said the driver then pulled through the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on 82nd and got back on Northeast Sandy before stopping for police.

After the vehicle stopped, the sergeant said he saw the driver climb into the backseat. When officers spoke with the woman, she said a man in the car had been driving.

The woman, Gailla Tomie Rdiall, 20, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

