USGS: Trio of quakes off the coast of Oregon Sunday

The United States Geological Survey reported three earthquakes hit off of the coast of Oregon beginning Sunday morning.

The first quake had a magnitude of 4.1 and happened at 7:18 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 190 miles off of the coast and just over 250 miles from Portland.

The next quake at 11:51 a.m. was 200 miles from the shore and also at a depth of 10 kilometers, measuring 4.1 in magnitude.

Less than 20 minutes later, the third and most powerful quake happened about 10 miles west of the second. It registered a magnitude of 4.8.

There were no Tsunami Warnings issued after the earthquakes.

