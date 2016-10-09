Worker at SE Portland market pistol-whipped during armed robbery - KPTV - FOX 12

Worker at SE Portland market pistol-whipped during armed robbery while daughter hid

Posted: Updated: Oct 09, 2016 07:31 PM
Officers are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a store in southeast Portland Sunday, one of whom had a gun that he used to hit a store employee whose child was hiding from the men.

Police responded to the Milwaukie Market at 4401 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue at 2:42 p.m. after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

After they arrived, officers found an employee suffering from a head injury. The victim said two men had entered the store and ordered the man to get down on the floor, adding that one of the men had a handgun that he used to strike the victim in the face.

The men took an undisclosed amount of money and left without further incident.

The store employee was treated at the scene by medical personnel before being sent by ambulance to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The victim’s 5-year-old daughter was in the store at the time of the robbery but hid and was not injured.

Officers searched for the suspects but could not find anyone matching their description in the neighborhood.

Police said the suspects were described as black men in their late teens, both 5 feet 7 inches tall with medium builds and both wearing black hats and shirts. The suspect with the gun was wearing silver or gray pants and the other suspect wore blue pants.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this robbery to please call 503-823-0405.

