Rain and wind don't damper spirits at Portland Marathon

Sunday's early morning wind and rain didn't deter thousands from hitting the course of the Portland Marathon and Half Marathon.

The finish line was filled with the sounds of cheering and rain drops, and despite the wet weather, many racers said it was the perfect day to run.

"I've done 17 other half marathons, but this is one that I hadn't done before," runner Ken Biehler of Portland said. "Today's race was wonderful, we expected 100 percent chance of rain, it started out misty, stopped for about eight miles, and picked back up again. It's a great day! We live in Oregon."

Other runners say they forgot about the rain and just ran.

To pull off the event took a small army of volunteers.

"It's been wet, but so inspiring," volunteer Kirstan Fengler said, "It has been really fun."

Volunteers were on hand around the course, handing out roses and medals and coats as the runners came into the finish.

Staying warm was a focus for both volunteers and runners Sunday morning.

"The coat is really nice to have because with the wind chill once you stop you cool down pretty fast," Biehler said.

"You got two kinds of folks coming in - people that are still awake and smiling and saying 'Thank you" and people that are sort of in a daze, but they are working really hard," Fengler added.

But even for those slogging along the course, it wasn't a bad Sunday to take a run through Portland.

"Enjoy the Oregon rain," Biehler said, "enjoy it!"

