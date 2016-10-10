March held in Portland to protest oil pipeline in North Dakota

People gathered along the Eastbank Esplanade Sunday to protest the oil pipeline in North Dakota.

Members of the local Native American community were joined by others for a march along the esplanade.

The march started at noon at the east side of the Steel Bridge. It went down to the statue of former Portland mayor Vera Katz, where a sacred water ceremony was held.

Fox 12 spoke with a member of a Native American tribe about what they were doing Sunday.

"We're doing a peaceful march and protest of the pipeline that’s going through North Dakota and going clear across our country and tearing our country up and polluting our water … and on through the Indian reservation," said tribe member John Nelson. "We’re trying to get them to stop this because it's going to be a terrible hazard to our people eventually."

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are protesting the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which is proposed to run through land sacred to the tribe.

