Locals react after watching second presidential debate

During Sunday’s second presidential debate, many people filled the Mission Theater, one watch party location in Portland.

All seats were taken, leaving people to stand during the hour-and-a-half long debate. When it was over, people were seen shaking their heads and commenting on this year’s election season.

"This election has turned into a clown show," said Bryan Turner. He and his family said they support Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Hours before the debate, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sat with several women in front of the press, accusing former president Bill Clinton of rape.

"That was a pure and political stunt," Turner said.

On Friday, recordings were leaked about the Republican candidate making lewd remarks about women. Since then Republican leaders have withdrawn their support for his candidacy.

"I have a lot of strong feels for who I’m voting for because of the remarks that were made," said Megan Murphy, another Clinton supporter.

Fox 12 spoke to two Trump supporters who wished to remain anonymous, who said Trump will get their votes because they do not agree with Hillary Clinton and Democratic values.

Murphy said the majority who attended the watch party were Clinton supporters, especially after the past few days, saying, "I think because of … his comments that have come out, especially degrading women."

The election is next month and the third presidential debate is on Oct. 19.

