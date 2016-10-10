Police: 19-year-old woman arrested for murder in Gresham; victim identified

Crime scene in Gresham after a man was stabbed and killed at a duplex. (KPTV)

A 19-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing a 19-year-old man at a house party in Gresham, according to police.

Officers responded to a duplex on the 1200 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Otoniel "Tony" Hernandez-Duarte was involved in a verbal altercation with Ariana Marlene Cortez and other people at the party.

As the argument escalated, police said Cortez armed herself with a knife and stabbed Hernandez-Duarte.

Hernandez-Duarte fled to a neighboring unit in the duplex. The neighbor opened the door and he immediately collapsed, according to police, prompting the neighbor to call 911.

Hernandez-Duarte died a short time later. According to court documents, he was stabbed in the neck.

A probable cause affidavit states a witness in a neighboring apartment complex told police he woke up to several loud sounds early that morning and saw a man wrap a piece of clothing around his left hand and arm and punch a duplex window.

A woman came out, according to the witness, and yelled at him and then appeared to push the man, causing him to fall to the ground.

The witness told police four or five people left the home and drove away in an SUV, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators learned Cortez was on the lease for the duplex unit with the broken window next to where Hernandez-Duarte was found.

The affidavit states a detective called Cortez at 9 a.m. Sunday, but she said she was in North Bend and her phone was about to die. After the phone connection dropped, she called back at 5 p.m. and asked to meet the detective in person.

At the Gresham Police Department, Cortez said she was hosting a party for the child of a friend and Hernandez-Duarte was "going crazy." Court documents state she claimed to use a Taser on him twice, but it had no effect.

She then stated that someone threw a rock and broke her window. She said that person was armed with a knife and she was alone in the home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Cortez told investigators she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and then "blacked out" and doesn't recall what occurred.

Her mother was interviewed by police and stated Cortez called her and told her a man refused to leave her party and threatened her with a knife, leading to a fight. Cortez admitted stabbing the man, according to a probable cause affidavit, telling her mom, "something bad happened."

Cortez was arrested on the charge of murder. She was arraigned in court Monday and remained in custody without bail.

She is due back in court Oct. 18.

