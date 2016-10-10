Sheriff: Driver flees from deputies, drives wrong way down I-5 near Kalama

A Federal Way man led Cowlitz County deputies on a high-speed chase near Kalama Sunday, speeding the wrong way down I-5 and nearly causing several collisions.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a deputy noticed a blue Ford truck with no front license plate exit the freeway near Todd Road.

The deputy attempted to stop the truck but the driver, 30-year-old Konstantin Voyevodin of Federal Way, sped off and drove back onto the freeway.

After pursuing the driver, deputies were able to lay down spike strips as he took Exit 32 near Kalama River Road. The strips, although puncturing two tires, failed to stop the truck.

Cowlitz Co. deputies said the Voyevodin proceeded down a ramp and started heading north in the southbound lanes of I-5.

The truck swerved in and out of traffic, nearly hitting several other drivers, according to CCSO.

Deputies were able to stop Voyevodin by performing a PIT maneuver, causing the truck to spin out.

Voyevodin and his passenger, 24-year-old Bohdan Bozhko, were arrested and taken to the Cowlitz County jail.

CCSO said the truck had been reported stolen two days earlier in Federal Way.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.