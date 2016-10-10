Oregon State Police seeking information on poached deer near Toledo

Oregon State Police seeking information on poached deer near Tol - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State Police is seeking information regarding a deer that was illegally shot and killed near Toledo.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said one of their biologists received a mortality signal from a radio collared doe deer on Thursday.

The biologist later discovered the deer near milepost 1 along 1000 Line Road, according to OSP.

A responding Fish and Wildlife trooper determined the deer had been shot and left to waste.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OSP T.I.P line at 1-800-452-7888.

