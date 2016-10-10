Finders Keepers: Glass float scavenger hunt kicks off this weekend

Beachcombers take note: Lincoln City is the place to be this weekend.

The annual 'Finders Keepers' promotion kicks off Saturday, Oct. 15.

Every year, Lincoln City hides thousands of glass globes, known as floats, along several miles of beach.

Find one and it's yours.

The floats, traditionally used by Japanese fisherman to keep their nets afloat, are now mostly created as collector's items.

The city says between now and Memorial Day 2017, there will be 2,017 floats created by local artists scattered along 7.5 miles of beach, from Roads End in the north to Siletz Bay in the south.

The floats will be hidden daily above the high tide line and below the beach embankment.

Each float will be signed and numbered, allowing the finder to register it with the city and receive a certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who created the float.

In addition to floats, beachgoers should keep an eye out for special glass art throughout the event, including holiday-themed floats, antique Japanese floats and various other shapes such as sand dollars, starfish and crabs.

For more information, including how to register a float, head over to www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers.

