Portland students join professional musicians for national touring Beatles musical

They may have not grown up in the Beatles era, but consider themselves longtime fans.

“I’ve been listening to them for a long time. My dad always played his music when I was a kid. I always had their music on,” said 12-year-old violin player Dominic Burkhart.

Burkhart is one of four students in the Portland Waldorf School string quartet who will join professionals on stage of the Newmark Theatre Monday night.

“In My Life—A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” is a retelling of the Beatles’ story through the eyes of the manager. The students will join musicians for five songs for the national touring production.

“I was just mind blown. I didn’t think we were going to make it. I’m just so happy it’s going to be so fun,” said violin player Tadan Baartz-Bowman.

Organizers often pick students to join the production in cities along the tour. The Waldorf students will be the youngest quartet to play with the show yet.

“In My Life” returns to Portland on October 10 at 7 30 p.m.

For ticket information visit Portland5.com.

