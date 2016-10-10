Lawyer: Families reach deal with timber company in landslide

An attorney says survivors and family members of people who died in a massive 2014 landslide north of Seattle have reached a settlement with a timber company that logged an area above the site of the collapse.

The tentative deal with Grandy Lake Forest Associates timber company was announced Monday by Corrie Yackulic, an attorney representing the families.

Details weren't immediately available.

The lawsuit was filed following the devastating Oso landslide, which wiped out a rural neighborhood and killed 43 people.

Plaintiffs alleged that the state, Snohomish County and Grandy Lake have liability for worsening damage from the slide or failing to warn about the danger in the area.

On Sunday, attorneys announced a $50 million settlement with the state of Washington.

