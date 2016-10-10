Fire destroys multi-family home, three cars in Longview - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire destroys multi-family home, three cars in Longview

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) -

A fire destroyed a multi-family home and at least three cars parked nearby in Longview early Monday morning.

Crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Wahkiakum County Fire District 4 responded to the 100 block of Spruce Creek Road at 12:26 a.m.

The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Damages are estimated at $48,000.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance and said three adults and four pets were affected by the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

