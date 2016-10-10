Kraft-Heinz recalls Lunchables over allergen concerns

Food giant Kraft Heinz is recalling packages of Lunchables products after a mislabeling incident led caused products to be shipped without disclosing allergens in the food.

The recalled product includes wheat and soy, two known allergens that were not listed among the ingredients.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the recall Sunday, saying approximately 959 pounds of the “Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers” variety were labeled with nutritional information for a “Nacho Lunchables” product.

The recalled products were 3.4-oz boxes with four-compartment trays produced on September 21, 2016, and a “USE BY” date label of “25 DEC 2016” with a production time between 9:13 and 10:00 stamped on the plastic container.

The USDA noted there have been no confirmed reports of illness from this product, and customers are being asked to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

