Reward offered in arson fire that destroyed N. Portland apartment complex

A fire destroyed a north Portland apartment complex in August and investigators believe it was arson. (KPTV file image)

Surveillance image of two people leaving the scene of an arson fire in north Portland. (Image: Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

Surveillance image of arson suspect running from scene of north Portland apartment complex fire. (Image: Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered to identify an arson suspect who burned down a north Portland apartment complex that was under construction.

Firefighters responded to the 5425 N. Minnesota Ave. at 4:21 a.m. Aug. 17.

Neighbors reported hearing windows shattering and seeing large flames coming from the construction site.

The two-alarm fire was eventually contained, but not before causing serious damage to the structure and minor damage to neighboring buildings. Nearby homes were evacuated and several businesses sustained water damage.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said surveillance video captured images of an arson suspect walking on Minnesota Avenue before the fire, then running the opposite direction after the fire started.

Surveillance cameras also captured images of a man and woman leaving the burning structure. Investigators believe they are homeless and were inside the structure when the fire began.

Detectives would like to identify all three people or hear from anyone with additional information about the fire.

Tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers and tipsters can remain anonymous.

