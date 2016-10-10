Woman reported missing out of Yamhill County last month found safe

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office has ended the search for a missing 39-year-old woman after she was found safe.

Deputies asked for the public's assistance locating Jessica Jane Ford Jung last month. She had been staying with acquaintances in Lafayette and was last seen Sept. 8.

Phone records indicated she may have been in Clackamas County near I-205 on Sept. 11.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that she had been located during a field contact by another agency.

All indications are she left on her own volition, according to deputies.

No other details were released about the investigation or where she was found.

