Portland State student assaulted by man asking if she supported Trump

Portland State University has issued a campus safety alert after a student said she was confronted by a man with a video camera harassing her and asking if she supported Donald Trump.

Campus officials said the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Hoffman Hall on the school’s campus.

The woman told the suspect that she did not want to talk about politics, at which time she said the man became angry. When the student said she was going to call police, the man pushed her and grabbed her cell phone, throwing it to the ground and smashing it with his foot, according to the PSU public safety office.

The man fled the scene after another student began to approach. He was last seen headed toward Harrison Street.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

The woman described the suspect as being between 30 to 40 years old, having short hair and being clean shaven with a scarred complexion. He was wearing a green baseball cap, aviator-style sunglasses and a brown jacket with patches.

Campus public safety officers are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 503-725-4407 or the emergency line at 503-725-4404.

