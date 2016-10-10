Adult entertainment business employee sexually assaulted, robbed in NE Portland

Officers said an employee at Pussycats in NE Portland was sexually assaulted during an armed robbery. (Photo: KPTV)

Pussycats in NE Portland was robbed by a man with a gun. (Photo:KPTV)

An adult entertainment business employee was robbed and sexually assaulted by a man with a gun in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Pussycats, described by police as a lingerie modeling shop, on the 3400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at 3:18 a.m. Monday.

An employee told police that a man entered the business armed with a gun and demanded money. The man sexually assaulted the worker before leaving the scene.

Officers checked the neighborhood but did not find anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and a bandanna covering his face.

At this time, investigators do not know if the suspect has been involved in other robberies.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.