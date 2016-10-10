Wyden: More funding is needed to fight opioid epidemic

Saying he was “disheartened” by Congress ending its latest session before approving funding, Sen. Wyden noted Monday that Oregon could receive $11 million if White House funding requests are met. (KPTV)

Senator Ron Wyden released a report Monday detailing the consequences of underfunding opioid treatment in Oregon.

Congress passed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act earlier this year, which provided a framework to address the epidemic of opioid addiction.

Wyden says the plan failed to provide funding to states like Oregon, though, and in Portland Monday he said his new plan will reach across party lines to solve the problem.

"This report lays out exactly what the challenge is,” he said. “I've offered up legislation, I've talked to Republicans before and I'm going to talk to more. It's urgent business to get this done in the lame duck session."

The report estimates that only 1 in 10 Oregonians suffering from drug addiction receives the treatment they need, while the remaining 90 percent lack access to proper care.

According to a release from Wyden’s office, Oregon would be eligible for $11 million in funding for rehabilitation and treatment if Congress would approve the White House’s full funding requests.

"Sadly, Oregonians are no strangers to the human toll of drug use and addiction devastating families and communities," Wyden said. "I'm extremely disheartened that Congress has closed up shop yet again without acting on its core promise to provide essential funding for proven opioid addiction treatment and prevention efforts.”

Those wanting to read the full document can find in on the Senate website.

