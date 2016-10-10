Surfer injured in shark attack at Ecola State Park on Oregon coast

A 29-year-old surfer from Portland was injured in a shark attack in the Pacific Ocean at Ecola State Park on the Oregon coast, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the park north of Cannon Beach at 4 p.m. Monday on the report of a shark bite victim.

Joseph Tanner, 29, of Portland, was found at Indian Beach with injuries to his upper thigh and lower leg that police said were sustained from a shark attack.

"He took a pretty big hit out there. Pretty gruesome injuries," said surfer Jeff Rose.

Tanner said he was surfing in the ocean when he was attacked by a shark.

Tanner was stabilized at the scene and transported via air ambulance to a Portland hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious.

Rose said he has met Tanner before, saying he's a strong man and a good surfer.

"He handled this so well, and I know he was in a lot of pain."

As emergency responders left, Rose took it upon himself to make a sign to warn other surfers not to go into the water.

"As surfers, we're all aware it could be use when we're out there, and so the first thing we think, that easily could've been me."

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.

