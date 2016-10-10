Robbers attack store clerk in front of his 5-year-old daughter

Surveillance image of the attack in front of the clerk's five-year-old daughter (Portland Police Bureau)

Armed men attacked and robbed a southeast Portland store clerk and it all happened right in front of his 5-year-old daughter.

Police responded to the call at the Milwaukie Market around 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the clerk walking around the store when two men came in wearing matching jackets with their hoods on.

The clerk’s daughter was sitting at a desk near the back room and one of the men walked right by her. That’s when the clerk confronted the men and they started punching him in the face. One of the men had a handgun, police say he pistol whipped the clerk and the suspects tied him up with duct tape.

The video shows the clerk’s daughter watching the attack just inches away.

Once the clerk was subdued, the men stole the drawer out of the cash register and filled a bag with cigarettes and other items.

Mark Hansen is a neighbor and regular customer of the market. He says the robbery is particularly upsetting because a young child was involved.

“She’s always in the back, but I see her head pop out,” Hansen said. “It was right here, in broad daylight. That really bothers me because you usually expect bad things to happen when people are under the cover of darkness. But in broad daylight, it’s unusual.”

The suspects are described as two black men in their late teens, both about 5 feet 7’ inches tall with medium builds.

If you have any helpful tips about them, call Portland police.

