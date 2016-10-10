Winter weather training begins for Portland Bureau of Transportation

Winter is just around the corner and Portland's Bureau of Transportation is getting prepared with some snowplow training.

On Monday, crews practiced maneuvering dump trucks fitted with snowplows and sand spreaders on a large obstacle course at Sunderland Yard.

During the training, there were plenty of challenges for crews.

"It was pretty overwhelming because there's a lot to pay attention to. Pretend like the cones are cars. It's kind of a little nerve racking, very tight. I have a really deep appreciation for these guys," said Steven Headington, volunteer with AARP Oregon.

PBOT said during a major snow and ice event, 55 dump trucks fitted with snowplows and sand spreaders work around the clock to ensure 24-hour coverage.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.