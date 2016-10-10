Man guilty of DUII sentenced to 4 years in prison for deadly collision in NE Portland

Family members of Patrick Curry addressed William Hurst in court Monday after he pleaded guilty to DUII and criminally negligent homicide. (KPTV)

A man who pleaded guilty to charges including DUII and criminally negligent homicide was sentenced to four years in prison for a crash that killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland.

William Hurst, 30, pleaded guilty in court Monday. He was arrested in March.

Investigators said Hurst was driving a 2012 Honda Insight when he hit 58-year-old Patrick Curry at Northeast Cully Boulevard and Mason Street the night of March 19.

Curry was crossing Cully Boulevard.

His family spoke in court Monday.

"I know, Mr. Hurst, that what happened that night was an accident. But it's one that could have been prevented and I'm just hoping that while you are away, that you think about what you did and what you've done to us, because really, you've ruined my life," said Shell Curry, the victim's wife.

Hurst said he has thought about Patrick Curry and his family every day since the deadly collision.

"I don't think a simple apology, or that cliché that, 'I will have to live with this the rest of my life' will really cut it. But, of course, I am sorry," Hurst said in court Monday.

Hurst originally faced the charge of manslaughter, but it was reduced to criminally negligent homicide. He also pleaded guilty to charges of DUII and hit and run. An additional charge of reckless driving was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Hurst was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, along with three years post-prison supervision. His Oregon driver's license was also suspended for life.

