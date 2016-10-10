Police investigating Sunday night shooting in SE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the Lents neighborhood.

Police said reports of gunfire in the area of Southeast 85th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard came in at 10:42 p.m. More callers reported hearing gunfire near Southeast 76th Avenue and Glenwood Street.

When officers arrived to the area, they found evidence of gunfire, including an abandoned car and bullet damage to two parked cars.

Police said witnesses saw two people run from the abandoned car.

No suspects have been located and no one was injured.

The Gang Enforcement Team is also investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

