Runners raise questions about Portland Marathon distance

Soon after Vancouver Marathon runners discovered the 2016 course was too short to qualify for the Boston Marathon, some people who ran the Portland Marathon are complaining about their race being too long.

The Portland Marathon took place on Sunday, and despite the rain, it was a great race for most people but some runners said they ran an extra half mile and they don't know why.

In the Old Town part of the marathon, numerous runners say they were led through an extra 10 blocks, about a half mile.

Fox 12 sat down with Portland Marathon Event Director Les Smith on Monday.

Smith said they're still looking into what happened, but it seems that the only runners affected were in the four and a half hour pace group and slower, people who would not have qualified for the Boston Marathon in the first place.

Smith said it could've been caused by a number of factors.

"Anything's possible. There's no question about that, but also the herding aspect of it, if someone just keeps going. Who knows why. Maybe somebody did it for fun," said Smith.

If someone was looking to get a personal record in the marathon and they got held back in that part of the course, Smith said to contact race organizers and they can adjust your time.

