Firefighters contain minivan fire in Lebanon, no injuries reported

(Courtesy: Lebanon Fire District) (Courtesy: Lebanon Fire District)
LEBANON, OR (KPTV) -

Lebanon Firefighters were able to contain a fire to the engine compartment of a minivan on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Berlin Road. When they arrived, firefighters found a late model Dodge Caravan on the side of the road with thick heavy smoke and fire coming from the engine compartment.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The driver of the van was not injured and was able to escape out of the van quickly after noticing the fire.

Berlin Road was closed while firefighters extinguished the fire but the road is currently back open.

