Police investigating string of Eastmoreland neighborhood break-ins

Portland police are investigating several reports of attempted break-ins and a home burglary in the Eastmoreland neighborhood.

Karissa and Nigel Dean say their home off Southeast 35th Avenue was broken into twice over the weekend and who ever broke in stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff.

The Deans are currently remodeling their home.

“We’re trying to keep it as historic as possible,” Karissa Dean said.

They say over the weekend several antique chandeliers worth thousands, a vintage door knob original to the 1920’s home, stuffed ducks and thousands of dollars in tools were taken.

“It’s very frustrating,” Dean said.

Dean says the thief broke in through the backdoor.

“He ruined our beautiful brand new framing, this is my husband's lumber, beautiful old growth dug fir that he reclaimed.”

Dean pointed out where they found a drug needle and cigarette butt nearby.

Neighbors say they’ve caught on man on home security camera’s peering in through windows and trying to break in.

Dean says she is worried this may be tied to the drug and homeless crisis hitting Portland. She says this part of the city use to be a place where you didn’t have to worry about locking your doors, but now she is focused on doing more than that.

“We never use to lock our backdoor and now we are getting an alarm system installed tomorrow,” Dean said.

Portland police are investigating. Any one with information is asked to call police.

