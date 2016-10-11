3 wolf attacks on cattle confirmed in southern Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Three wolf attacks on cattle confirmed in southern Oregon

By The Associated Press
Remote camera photo of wandering wolf OR-7, a member of the Rogue Pack, taken on 5/3/2014 in eastern Jackson County on USFS land. Photo courtesy of USFWS. Remote camera photo of wandering wolf OR-7, a member of the Rogue Pack, taken on 5/3/2014 in eastern Jackson County on USFS land. Photo courtesy of USFWS.
MEDFORD, OR (AP) -

Authorities say wolves killed two calves and wounded a third last week in western Klamath County.

The Mail Tribune reports the area where the animals were killed is known to be frequented by the Rogue Pack. But authorities haven't confirmed whether the pack is to blame.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports say wolves killed an 800-pound calf Oct. 2, and three wolves were observed feeding on the carcass the next day. A 600-pound calf was killed Oct. 4 and a third calf suffered wolf bites the following night.

John Stephenson with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it's now a higher priority to have a Rogue Pack member collared to keep track of the animals.

He says the pack could be as large as nine wolves.

