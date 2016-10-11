On the Go with Joe at FrightTown - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at FrightTown

PORTLAND, OR

FrightTown is in full swing at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Joe V. got an inside look at the spooky festivities.

The event this year features three haunted houses; Crimthorne Manor, The Witch House and Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors.

FrightTown is open Wednesdays through Sundays in October as well as Halloween.

Learn more at FrightTown.com 

