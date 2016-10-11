Unoccupied car found in Willamette River near Cathedral Park

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a car was found submerged in the Willamette River early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a photographer taking beauty shots at Cathedral Park around 2 a.m. noticed the car in the water and called 911.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol responded to the scene.

With the assistance of a Portland Fire & Rescue diver, deputies determined that the car was unoccupied.

Crews are attempting to notify the owner. Deputies said the car has not been reported stolen.

