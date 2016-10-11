Unoccupied car found in Willamette River near Cathedral Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Unoccupied car found in Willamette River near Cathedral Park

Posted: Updated:
Willamette River, file image Willamette River, file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a car was found submerged in the Willamette River early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a photographer taking beauty shots at Cathedral Park around 2 a.m. noticed the car in the water and called 911.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol responded to the scene.

With the assistance of a Portland Fire & Rescue diver, deputies determined that the car was unoccupied.

Crews are attempting to notify the owner.  Deputies said the car has not been reported stolen. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.