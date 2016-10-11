Crews respond to school bus crash in Forest Grove, no kids onboard

Forest Grove emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Forest Grove Fire said the crash took place at Pacific Avenue and B Street around 8:45 a.m.

Crews said via twitter that there were no children on the bus and only the bus driver suffered injuries.

Officials said two buses may have been involved in the crash, one of which was rear-ended.

The driver was transported to a Hillsboro hospital with unknown injures.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

