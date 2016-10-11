Crews respond to school bus crash in Forest Grove, no kids onboa - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to school bus crash in Forest Grove, no kids onboard

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Forest Grove emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Forest Grove Fire said the crash took place at Pacific Avenue and B Street around 8:45 a.m.

Crews said via twitter that there were no children on the bus and only the bus driver suffered injuries.

Officials said two buses may have been involved in the crash, one of which was rear-ended.

The driver was transported to a Hillsboro hospital with unknown injures.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.