Ecola State Park to post warning signs in light of recent shark attack

Staff at the Ecola State Park said Tuesday they will post official advisory signs warning guests of the presence of sharks in the water. The signs come after a man was bitten by a shark while surfing Monday.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the park will post the signs reading “shark sighted” at Indian Beach.

Despite the recent shark sighting, the park and beach will remain open, according to Ecola State Park officials.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, emergency crews said 29-year-old Joseph Tanner was found north of Cannon Beach with injuries to his upper thigh and lower leg that police said were sustained from a shark attack.

Tanner was stabilized at the scene and transported via air ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Police described his injuries as serious.

Officials said shark attacks along this section of the coast are rare. According to SharkAttackData.com, only three shark attacks have been reported off of the Oregon Coast in the past decade.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind ocean goers, especially surfers, to remain cautious.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.