Wanted: Man with scoped rifle steals marijuana from N. Portland shop

Surveillance image of armed robber at Portland Pot Shop. (Image: Portland Police Bureau) Surveillance image of armed robber at Portland Pot Shop. (Image: Portland Police Bureau)
A man armed with a scoped rifle was caught on camera robbing a north Portland marijuana shop.

The robbery happened on Sept. 5 at the Portland Pot Shop on the 4300 block of North Lombard Street.

Investigators said the man stole marijuana and left the store without further incident.

Police released surveillance images of the robber Tuesday.

He is described as a white man approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

