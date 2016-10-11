The child’s mother reported her BMW was stolen from a gas station in West Linn with the baby and her dog inside, but the report was false, police said, and the woman's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Woman gets 5 days in jail for claiming someone stole car, baby after DUII crash

A woman who claimed someone stole her car with her baby inside after she had drunkenly crashed in West Linn was sentenced to five days in jail.

Terra Brandenburg, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of DUII, first-degree criminal mistreatment and initiating a false report on Oct. 4.

She was arrested in January.

Police initiated an Amber Alert after Brandenburg reported that her BMW was stolen from a West Linn gas station with her 4-week-old son and dog in the car.

The Amber Alert was canceled when police determined her story was false.

Investigators said Brandenburg crashed her car while driving across the Arch Bridge and then parked the car at an apartment complex with her baby and dog in the backseat.

Police said she walked to a gas station, alerted a worker that her car and baby had supposedly been taken and then bought a box of wine and drank it in the bathroom.

Officers quickly located the car, baby and dog. The baby and dog were OK, police said, and were left alone for only a matter of minutes.

The baby was turned over to his father, who arrived at the scene.

Police said Brandenburg's blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Along with five days in jail, Brandenburg was sentenced Tuesday to two years supervised probation and her license was suspended for one year.

As part of her plea agreement, additional charges of child neglect and reckless endangering were dismissed.

