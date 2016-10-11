Portland artist makes mugs for celebrities - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland artist makes mugs for celebrities

From the late Robin Williams and Chris Rock to President Obama himself, celebrities across the country are holding on to gifts made right here in Oregon.

It’s all because of local artist Brian Jones’ unique relationship with podcaster Marc Maron. Jones has been a longtime fan of the comedian, and avid listener of his show “WTF.”

“I would be down here in the morning making things and listening. I’ve counted on that show a lot,” he said.

Jones met the comedian after his performance in Portland four years ago. He gave him a handmade mug with Maron’s picture and two cats.

It wasn’t long before Maron became one of Jones’ biggest customers and gifted them to all of his celebrity guests.

“I wanted to give my guests something unique,” Maron said. “They love having a practical piece of art. I like his work and the guests are always excited that they have a unique piece of art.”

Since 2012 Jones has shipped around 1,500 mugs to fans across the country.

“He’s been incredibly supportive, in a way that still shocks me,” Jones said.

Jones and his team create a batch of mugs each month, however they quickly sell out. Each WTF costs $40.  For more information on Jones’ work, visit BrianrJones.com.

