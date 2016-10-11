Good eats: Study ranks Portland second best city for foodies in U.S.

Portland is among the best cities in the U.S. for people who love food.

A WalletHub study found Portland to be the second best foodie city in the country.

The study compared the 150 most populated cities across 21 metrics, including cost of groceries, affordability of high quality restaurants and number of food festivals per capita.

Portland tied for first for the most craft breweries and wineries per capita and topped the list for most coffee and tea shops with 104 for every 100,000 people.

Portland came in sixth for the ratio of full service restaurants to fast food restaurants in the country.

Orlando topped the list as the best city for foodies. Orlando has 1,176 restaurants per 100,000 residents.

Seattle came in 10th on the list.

For the full results, go to wallethub.com.

