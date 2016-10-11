Nora the polar bear checking out her new habitat, getting closer to Oregon Zoo debut

Nora, the Oregon Zoo’s newest polar bear, took another step forward towards meeting the public Tuesday, exploring part of the polar bear habitat for the first time. (Oregon Zoo)

Nora, the Oregon Zoo’s newest polar bear, took another step forward towards meeting the public Tuesday.

The recent transfer from the Columbus Zoo explored part of the polar bear habitat for the first time.

Zoo staff said they are giving Nora time to settle into the new environment but hope to welcome visitors to see the polar bear before the end of the month.

Nora was born last November and was hand-reared by the staff in Ohio. She will join another polar bear, Tasul, at the Oregon Zoo.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.