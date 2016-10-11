Road paving worker flown to hospital after being hit by SUV in C - KPTV - FOX 12

Road paving worker flown to hospital after being hit by SUV in Columbia Co.

RAINIER, OR (KPTV) -

A road paving worker was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV in the Rainier area.

Emergency crews responded to Apiary Road south of Simmons Road at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a private contractor was conducting street paving when the driver of an SUV hit a worker and pinned him against a piece of equipment.

A medical helicopter flew the worker to a Portland hospital. His condition was not immediately available, but his injuries were described as serious.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

