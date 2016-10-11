Deputies seek additional victims of sex offender facing charges in Marion Co.

A search warrant was served at Edward Ritter's home in Salem in May (KPTV).

Edward Ritter during previous court appearance on left, jail booking photo on right. (KPTV)

A sex offender is facing charges in three cases in Marion County and deputies are asking for the public's help identifying additional victims.

Edward Christopher Ritter, 48, is in the Marion County Jail on multiple charges of encouraging child sex abuse, luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child, as well as unlawful sexual penetration.

According to court records, the crimes occurred between January 2015 and September 2016.

Ritter was arrested in May on charges including rape and sex abuse. Court documents stated two women told investigators they had a few drinks at Ritter's house and then couldn't move their limbs, at which point Ritter raped them.

A probable cause affidavit states Ritter admitted to having sex with one of the women and he told detectives he sold her ecstasy and oxycontin. Ritter said "he did not touch" the other woman, according to the affidavit.

Those charges were later dropped after a judge granted the prosecutor's motion for dismissal.

Charges were then filed in three separate cases against Ritter in May, June and September.

A search warrant was served at his home on the 4900 block of Trails End Court Southeast in Salem in May. Since that time, detectives said they have identified underage victims.

Neighbors told FOX 12 in May that Ritter's house is full of people at all hours, some appearing to be teenagers, with people often arriving by taxi.

Detectives are asking anyone who has had interactions with Ritter, or if their children have interacted with Ritter, to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-540-8079.

Ritter's bail is set at $300,000. He is due back in court Nov. 18.

Ritter's criminal history includes convictions for second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse and failure to register as a sex offender.

