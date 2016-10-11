Salem man sentenced to prison for kidnapping his grandmother

A Salem man was sentenced to six years in prison for kidnapping his 87-year-old grandmother at knifepoint and forcing her drive through the night.

Robert White, 22, pleaded no contest Monday to charges of first-degree kidnapping, coercion and meth possession, while also admitting to being in contempt of court.

White was arrested in March.

Investigators said his family had been struggling to help him deal with methamphetamine addiction. White's grandmother placed him in a motel for a couple of days.

Deputies said she picked him up after informing him that the money had run out and he needed to leave the motel. At that point, he got into the back seat of her car, according to investigators, and put a knife to his grandmother's throat and told her to drive.

His grandmother drove through the night while White smoked meth and made claims about police following him for the previous nine months, according to deputies.

He was taken into custody the following morning on State Street near Lancaster Drive in Salem.

The woman was not injured.

White was sentenced to six years in prison Monday. Additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and criminal mischief were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

