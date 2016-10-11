Passenger arrested after assaulting Lyft driver and stealing wallet, tip box

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who they say attacked a Lyft driver.

According to deputies, the driver picked up Emily Wilson and two friends in northeast Portland Saturday night.

Deputies said the passengers wanted to roll the window down but the driver refused because it was raining.

That's when the driver told deputies Wilson and the passengers got angry and started to beat him.

After pulling over, the driver said one of the passengers stole his tip box and wallet and tried to steal his phone, but he was able to get that back.

Deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Emily Wilson for harassment and resisting arrest.

The other passengers were not arrested.

