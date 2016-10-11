Small dog killed, apparently skinned on Clark County property

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating that death of a small pet dog that appears to have been skinned.

Deputies said the dog was found dead Sunday morning in a north Salmon Creek neighborhood.

A forensic examination is being arranged to confirm the exact cause and manner of death. Deputies said the case is believed to be a "human-caused death."

The Columbian reported that the dog's owner let her two dogs out on her 6.5 acre property Sunday morning, but when she went to let them back in a few hours later, her 7-year-old Lhasa Apso named Mr. Magoo did not return.

Her other dog, a Pomeranian, was unharmed.

The Lhasa Apso's body was found on the edge of the property on the 15700 block of Northwest 31st Court.

The situation was reported to the sheriff's office Sunday, but deputies did not respond to investigate.

The sheriff's office issued a statement Tuesday saying an investigation is underway into the death of the dog and the response by the sheriff's office.

"I'm at a loss right now to explain why we did not respond to this incident on Sunday when it was reported," said Undersheriff Mike Cooke in a statement. "I met with the family today after finding out this occurred and I feel absolutely terrible about what happened. A deputy sheriff is now conducting a full criminal investigation and we are also in the process of determining why there was no initial response."

Anyone with information about the investigation into the dog's death is asked to contact the tip line at 877-274-6311.

